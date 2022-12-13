Translink is encouraging more people to get on board and choose bus or rail for shopping, socialising and enjoying festive days.

The public transport provider has scheduled additional services, enhanced capacity and late-night services and is also offering a range of discounted ticket options.

Shoppers, theatre goers and festive party revellers are reminded of the range of services available to help travel to local events or support local businesses.

Advertisement

Translink is providing a number of offers including 1/3 off day returns after 9.30am, or an off peak mLink day ticket for £3 for unlimited Metro day travel after 9.30am.

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Smyth with Translink’s Stuart Moore launching their Christmas travel offers.

Advertisement

And with frozen fares to help with rising living costs, making travel more affordable and sustainable.

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations at Translink said: “We know it’s a busy time of year for many, with Christmas shopping, meet ups with family and friends and trips to the theatre often on the agenda to create lots of memorable Christmas connections.

Advertisement

"To make this even easier, we’ve introduced additional rail services and enhanced our capacity with extra carriages and our new longer trains, making days out even easier, more comfortable, and more enjoyable.

“With fares frozen at 2019 prices, it’s also a more affordable way to travel, making it budget friendly too as everyone is feeling the pinch this year. Meanwhile our late night Nightmovers service enables sustainable travel while supporting local retail and hospitality as part of the night-time economy.”

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Leah Smyth added: “Council is pleased to support Translink in championing our town centres. We have an array of local restaurants, cafes and a strong retail offering right across our town centres and using public transport to enjoy time out and about this winter, is one less stress, can be cheaper and greener.

"These added services and offers will allow more people to come into the town centres and bolster the area’s night-time economy.”

Advertisement