Newtownabbey road and lane closures in the coming week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Sandyknowes Drive, Glengormley
There will be a continuous road closure from the junction with Sandyknowes Drive to the end of Sandyknowes Park from Monday, July 28 at 8:00am until Sunday, September 28 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for NI Water storm separation works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0405 Sandyknowes Crescent, U0405 Sandyknowes Way, and U0405 Sandyknowes Park.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Antrim Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from 50m from the entrance to Sandyholme Park on Wednesday, July 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required by Phoenix Energy for defective apparatus.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be an overnight only lane closure from the junction with Abbeyville Street to the junction with Dillons Avenue from Wednesday, July 30 at 7:00pm until Thursday, July 31 at 6:00am.
The closure required by NI Water for trial holes.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Park Road, Mallusk
There will be a continuous road closure from Antrim Road to Mallusk Road until Monday, August 11 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required by NIE for DVLA Test Centre Mallusk new connection.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, C0030 Scullions Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
