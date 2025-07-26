Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Sandyknowes Drive, Glengormley

There will be a continuous road closure from the junction with Sandyknowes Drive to the end of Sandyknowes Park from Monday, July 28 at 8:00am until Sunday, September 28 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for NI Water storm separation works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0405 Sandyknowes Crescent, U0405 Sandyknowes Way, and U0405 Sandyknowes Park.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from 50m from the entrance to Sandyholme Park on Wednesday, July 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by Phoenix Energy for defective apparatus.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an overnight only lane closure from the junction with Abbeyville Street to the junction with Dillons Avenue from Wednesday, July 30 at 7:00pm until Thursday, July 31 at 6:00am.

The closure required by NI Water for trial holes.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Park Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous road closure from Antrim Road to Mallusk Road until Monday, August 11 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NIE for DVLA Test Centre Mallusk new connection.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, C0030 Scullions Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.