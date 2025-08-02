Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Ballylagan Road, Ballyclare

There will be a lane closure from 100m north of number 43 to 100m south of number 43 on Tuesday, August 5 from 12:00am until 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for pole replacement.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0058 Carrickfergus Road, C0036 Straid Road, B0095 Calhame Road, B0095 Ballylagan Road, and B0095 Main Street.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Doagh Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from The Square to Clare Heights from Monday, August 4 at 8:00am until Friday, August 29 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0095 Doagh Road, B0094 North End, and B0094 Rashee Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.

Sandyknowes Drive, Glengormley

There will be a continuous road closure from the junction with Sandyknowes Drive to the end of Sandyknowes Park until Sunday, September 28 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water storm separation works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0405 Sandyknowes Crescent, U0405 Sandyknowes Way, and U0405 Sandyknowes Park.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Park Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous road closure from Antrim Road to Mallusk Road until Monday, August 11 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for a new connection at DVLA Test Centre Mallusk.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, C0030 Scullions Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.