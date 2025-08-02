Newtownabbey road and lane closures in the coming week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballylagan Road, Ballyclare
There will be a lane closure from 100m north of number 43 to 100m south of number 43 on Tuesday, August 5 from 12:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required for pole replacement.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0058 Carrickfergus Road, C0036 Straid Road, B0095 Calhame Road, B0095 Ballylagan Road, and B0095 Main Street.
Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Doagh Road, Ballyclare
There will be a road closure from The Square to Clare Heights from Monday, August 4 at 8:00am until Friday, August 29 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0095 Doagh Road, B0094 North End, and B0094 Rashee Road.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.
Sandyknowes Drive, Glengormley
There will be a continuous road closure from the junction with Sandyknowes Drive to the end of Sandyknowes Park until Sunday, September 28 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for NI Water storm separation works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0405 Sandyknowes Crescent, U0405 Sandyknowes Way, and U0405 Sandyknowes Park.
Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Park Road, Mallusk
There will be a continuous road closure from Antrim Road to Mallusk Road until Monday, August 11 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for a new connection at DVLA Test Centre Mallusk.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, C0030 Scullions Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
