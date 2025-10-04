Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Ballycraigy Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from No.30 Ballycraigy Road to No.54 Ballycraigy Road on Wednesday, October 8 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required by NI Water for separation of supply.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0019 Ballycraigy Road, A0008 Ballyclare Road, B0090 Ballyhenry Road, A0006 Antrim Road, A0006 Ballyclare Road, U0017 Ballycraigy Road South, and U0016 Ballyvesey Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Glen Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from the Green Rd junction to 800m southbound along Glen Road on Tuesday, October 7 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0095 Green Road, B0095 Mill Road, B0094 Mill Road, B0094 Hillhead Road, and U0040 Logwood Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Park Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous road closure from Mallusk Road to Antrim Road from Wednesday, October 8 at 8:00am until Friday, October 24 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, C0030 Scullions Road, A0006 Ballyclare Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Irish Hill Road, Mossley

There will be a road closure from the B95 Junction to the Carntall Road junction on Thursday, October 9 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via (Diversion 1) C0031 Irish Hill Road, B0095 Ballylagan Road, B0095 Calhame Road, A0008 Belfast Road, and C0031 Carntall Road, and (Diversion 2) C0031 Irish Hill Road, C0031 Carntall Road, A0008 Belfast Road, A0008 Ballynure Road, A0008 Green Road Slip Road, B0095 Green Road Slip Road, B0095 Green Road, B0095 Legaloy Roundabout, B0095 Legaloy Road, B0095 Calhame Road, and B0095 Ballylagan Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare

There will be a lane closure from Hillhead Road to Ballynure Road on Tuesday, October 7 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to facilitate tree works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballylinney Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from the Hillhead Road junction to the Ballyrobert Road junction on Monday, October 6 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0039 Ballylinney Road, B0094 Hillhead Road, A0057 Templepatrick Road off-slip, A0057 Templepatrick Road, and B0056 Ballyrobert Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.