Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Holestone Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from Whinknowe Road to Kilbride Road on Friday, June 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for cabling and splicing to facilitate Openreach.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U1095 Whinknowe Road, U1095 Holestone Road, B0059 Ballymena Road, C0039 Main Street, C0039 Mill Road, C0039 Bridge Road, C0039 Burnside Road, U0048 Moyra Road, and U0043 Kilbride Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballynure Road, Ballyclare

There will be an overnight only road closure from Carntall Road to Doagh Road from Tuesday, June 17 at 11:00pm until Thursday, June 19 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for patching work for DFI.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0008 Belfast Road, A0008 Ballynure Road, C0031 Carntall Road, and B0059 Doagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Park Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous road closure from Mallusk Road to Antrim Road from Monday, June 16 at 9:30am until Friday, July 4 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0095 Mallusk Road, C0030 Scullions Road, A0006 Ballyclare Road, and A0006 Antrim Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Sally Gardens to Hillview Drive on Monday, June 16 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure required for tree cutting.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from Mill Road to the A8 from Wednesday, June 11 at 12:00am until Friday, July 11 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0094 Hillhead Road, A0008 Belfast Road, A0057 Templepatrick Road, and the A0057 Templepatrick Road off-slip.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.