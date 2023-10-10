Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Newtownabbey road closed following single-vehicle collision

Motorists are advised that the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey is currently closed following a road traffic collision today (Tuesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Commenting on the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey is currently closed between the junctions with the Monkstown Road and Doagh Road, due to a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”

There are no further details at this time.

Related topics:MotoristsNewtownabbeyDiversionsPolice Service of Northern Ireland