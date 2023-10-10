Newtownabbey road closed following single-vehicle collision
Motorists are advised that the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey is currently closed following a road traffic collision today (Tuesday).
Commenting on the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey is currently closed between the junctions with the Monkstown Road and Doagh Road, due to a single-vehicle road traffic collision.
"Diversions are in place. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”
There are no further details at this time.