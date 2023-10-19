Register
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Newtownabbey road closed following traffic collision

Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Whitewell Road in Newtownabbey.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Oct 2023, 19:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Road users are advised the road is closed at the junction of Hazelwood Park and Gunnell Hill Road.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed around 7.15pm on Thursday evening that local diversions are in place and advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

Related topics:NewtownabbeyPSNI