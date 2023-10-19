Newtownabbey road closed following traffic collision
Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Whitewell Road in Newtownabbey.
Road users are advised the road is closed at the junction of Hazelwood Park and Gunnell Hill Road.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed around 7.15pm on Thursday evening that local diversions are in place and advised motorists to seek alternative routes.