Newtownabbey road closure and traffic diversions due to V36 Halloween event
Police in Newtownabbey have warned motorists of traffic disruptions and diversions this evening (Saturday, October 29) due to a big Halloween event beside the Valley Leisure Centre.
Gates opened at 5.30pm for the ‘Spooked Out at V36’ event which is due to run until 8pm, followed by a fireworks display subject to weather conditions. This is a ticketed event with all proceeds going to the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s chosen charities.
A police spokesperson added that as well as traffic disruption and diversions in the area, there will also be a road closure on the Church Road from around 8-9pm.