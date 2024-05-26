The Ballyrobert Road junction with the Horseshoe Road. Picture: Google

Motorists in Newtownabbey are being warned of a road closure following a serious one-vehicle collision on Saturday.

Police confirmed shortly after 1am on Sunday morning that the Ballyrobert Road – between Ballyclare and Corr’s Corner – is closed in both directions.

They said diversions are in place at the junction with the Horseshoe Road and the junction with the golf club.

