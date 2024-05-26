Newtownabbey road closure following serious traffic collision
Motorists in Newtownabbey are being warned of a road closure following a serious one-vehicle collision on Saturday.
Police confirmed shortly after 1am on Sunday morning that the Ballyrobert Road – between Ballyclare and Corr’s Corner – is closed in both directions.
They said diversions are in place at the junction with the Horseshoe Road and the junction with the golf club.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes for their journey.
