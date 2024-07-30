Newtownabbey: road reopens following fire
Motorists are advised that the Trench Road in Mallusk has reopened to traffic following an earlier fire in the region.
Diversions had been in place throughout the road closure and drivers and the public had been asked to avoid the area for a time.
Police had also advised local residents to keep windows closed during the incident.
Providing an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Trench Road in Newtownabbey has now reopened to traffic following a fire in the area earlier this afternoon.”