Motorists are advised that the Trench Road in Mallusk has reopened to traffic following an earlier fire in the region.

Diversions had been in place throughout the road closure and drivers and the public had been asked to avoid the area for a time.

Police had also advised local residents to keep windows closed during the incident.

