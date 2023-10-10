Newtownabbey road reopens following single-vehicle collision
Motorists are advised that the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey has reopened following a road traffic collision earlier today (Tuesday).
The carriageway was closed between the junctions with the Monkstown Road and Doagh Road, due to a single-vehicle road traffic collision.
Diversions were in place with police asking road users ro seek alternative routes for their journey.
Providing an update this afternoon (October 10), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “The Old Carrick Road has now reopened to traffic.”