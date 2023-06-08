Newtownabbey road-users warned of traffic light issue
Motorists in Newtownabbey are warned of a potential danger due to faulty traffic lights this morning (Thursday, June 8).
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:48 BST
Trafficwatch NI has advised at 8.40am there are reports that the traffic signals at the junction of Church Road and West Crescent are out.
Road users are urged to approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way as required until the lights can be repaired.