Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Newtownabbey road-users warned of traffic light issue

Motorists in Newtownabbey are warned of a potential danger due to faulty traffic lights this morning (Thursday, June 8).
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:48 BST

Trafficwatch NI has advised at 8.40am there are reports that the traffic signals at the junction of Church Road and West Crescent are out.

Read More
A-level pupil becomes one of UK's youngest aldermen at Antrim and Newtownabbey A...

Road users are urged to approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way as required until the lights can be repaired.

There are reports that the traffic signals at the junction of West Crescent and Church Road in Newtownabbey are out.There are reports that the traffic signals at the junction of West Crescent and Church Road in Newtownabbey are out.
There are reports that the traffic signals at the junction of West Crescent and Church Road in Newtownabbey are out.
Related topics:MotoristsNewtownabbey