Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from 110m from Mossgrove Park junction eastbound to 130m from Mossgrove Park junction eastbound on Monday, September 15 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Lane closures to be aware of in the Newtownabbey area this week.

The closure is required for a new gas connection.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Jordanstown Road to Station Road on Monday, September 15 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for DFI drainage works for gully cleaning.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.