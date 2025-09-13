Newtownabbey roadworks in the coming week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Antrim Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from 110m from Mossgrove Park junction eastbound to 130m from Mossgrove Park junction eastbound on Monday, September 15 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for a new gas connection.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from Jordanstown Road to Station Road on Monday, September 15 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for DFI drainage works for gully cleaning.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.