Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from Mill Road to the A8 from Wednesday, June 11 at 12:00am until Friday, July 11 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: Pixabay

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0094 Hillhead Road, A0008 Belfast Road, A0057 Templepatrick Road, and the A0057 Templepatrick Road off-slip.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Horseshoe Road, Ballyclare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a road closure from Ballyrobert Road to Mossley Road on Thursday, June 12 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0059 Mossley Road and B0056 Ballyrobert Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous lane closure from No.570 Antrim Road to No.452 Antrim Road until Friday, June 13 until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.