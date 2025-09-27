Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Jordanstown Road until Friday, October 3 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for completion of a parapet upgrade.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from 75m each side of number 485 on Wednesday, October 1 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NI Water to replace lead pipe.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Sallybush Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from the junction with Kingsmoss Road to 350m south of the junction with Kingsmoss Road on Thursday, October 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for overhead powerline works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0031 Kingsmoss Road and B0056 Ballyclare Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cogry Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from 90m east of the junction with Bridge Road to 1.1km east of junction with Bridge Road from Thursday, October 2 at 8:00am until Friday, October 3 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required to renew 3 frames and covers.﻿

A diversion will operate with alternative route via C0039 Burnside Road, C0039 Brookfield Road, U0053 Orpinsmill Road, C0037 Springvale Road, and B0094 Rashee Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Mossvale Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from the junction with Doagh Road to 500m south of the junction with Doagh Road on Thursday, October 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for overhead powerline works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0059 Doagh Road, A0008 Ballynure Road, A0008 Ballyclare Road, and B0056 Ballyclare Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a one way closure from the junction of Longwood Road on Sunday, October 5 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required by Phoenix Energy to repair a defective lid.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0002 Shore Road, U0407 Mill Road, U0407 Longlands Road, U0407 Church Road, C0032 Church Road, and C0032 Longwood Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from Mill Road to the A8 until Friday, October 3 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0008 Belfast Road, A0057 Templepatrick Road, and the A0057 Templepatrick Road off-slip.

Delays of up between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Horseshoe Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from the junction with Mossley Road to the junction with Kingsmoss Road until Monday, September 29 at 9:30am.

The closure is required for overhead powerline works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0059 Doagh Road, U0029 Sallybush Road, and U0031 Kingsmoss Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.