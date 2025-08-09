Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

M2 Motorway Northbound Junction 5

There will be an overnight only road closure (Templepatrick onslip) from Ballyclare Road to M2 Northbound from Friday, August 15 at 11:00pm until Saturday, August 16 at 6:00am.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for DBFO1 Major Maintenance - Loops.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Paradise Walk, Loughanmore Road, Greystone Road, and M2 Junction 6.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Lynda Avenue, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from Jordanstown road to Coronation Drive from Sunday, August 10 at 9:30am until Wednesday, August 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required by NIE to excavate and reinstate FW and CW track.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (Diversion 1) C0034 Jordanstown Road, U0421 Sycamore Drive, and U0421 Coronation Drive or (Diversion 2) U0421 Coronation Drive and U0421 Sycamore Drive.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Doagh Road, Ballyclare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a road closure from The Square to Clare Heights until Friday, August 29 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0095 Doagh Road, B0094 North End, and B0094 Rashee Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Sandyknowes Drive, Glengormley

There will be a continuous road closure from the junction with Sandyknowes Drive to the end of Sandyknowes Park until Sunday, September 28 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water storm separation works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U0405 Sandyknowes Crescent, U0405 Sandyknowes Way, and U0405 Sandyknowes Park.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Park Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous road closure from Antrim Road to Mallusk Road until Monday, August 11 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for a new connection at DVLA Test Centre Mallusk.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, C0030 Scullions Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes expected.