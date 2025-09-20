Newtownabbey roadworks programmes this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Antrim Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from 50m northwest of the Sandyknowes Way junction to No 494 on Thursday, September 25 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required by BT Openreach to clear blockages.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Strand Road, Doagh
There will be a road closure from the junction with Grange Road to 550m south of the junction with Grange Road on Thursday, September 25 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for overhead powerline works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0040 Grange Road, B0059 Ballymena Road, B0059 Main Street, and B0095 The Burn Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.