Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from 50m northwest of the Sandyknowes Way junction to No 494 on Thursday, September 25 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach to clear blockages.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Strand Road, Doagh

There will be a road closure from the junction with Grange Road to 550m south of the junction with Grange Road on Thursday, September 25 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for overhead powerline works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0040 Grange Road, B0059 Ballymena Road, B0059 Main Street, and B0095 The Burn Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.