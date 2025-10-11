Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Antrim Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a one way closure from the Antrim Road junction/Carnmoney Road on Sunday, October 19 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required by Phoenix Energy for maintenance on a pressure reduction system.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, B0513 O'neill Road, C0032 Prince Charles Way, U0411 Burnthill Road, and U0411 Carnmoney Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a one way closure from Longwood Road to Mill Road on Tuesday, October 14 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for tree cutting work.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0002 Shore Road, U0407 Mill Road, U0407 Longlands Road, U0407 Church Road, C0032 Church Road, and C0032 Longwood Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Bridge Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from the junction with Monkstown Road to the junction with Doagh Road on Tuesday, October 14 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (Diversion 1) C0035 Monkstown Road and B0059 Doagh Road or (Diversion 2) U0423 Hawthorne Road, U0423 Twinburn Road, and C0035 Monkstown Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Park Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous road closure from Mallusk Road to Antrim Road until Friday, October 24 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, C0030 Scullions Road, A0006 Ballyclare Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Mossvale Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from Doagh Road to Ballyclare Road on Monday, October 13 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0056 Ballyclare Road, U0029 Sallybush Road, U0031 Kingsmoss Road, and B0059 Doagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.