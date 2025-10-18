Newtownabbey roadworks programmes this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
M2 Motorway Southbound Junction 5
There will be an overnight only road closure (Templepatrick onslip) from Ballyclare Road to M2 Southbound from Thursday, October 23 at 11:00pm until Friday, October 24 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for CAT 2 carriageway repairs.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Antrim Road, and M2 Junction 4.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
M2 Motorway Northbound Junction 5
There will be an overnight only road closure (Templepatrick onslip) from Ballyclare Road to M2 Northbound from Wednesday, October 22 at 11:00pm until Thursday, October 23 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for CAT 2 carriageway repairs.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Paradise Walk, Loughanmore Road, Greystone Road, and M2 Junction 6.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Park Road, Mallusk
There will be a continuous road closure from Mallusk Road to Antrim Road until Friday, October 24 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NIE works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, C0030 Scullions Road, A0006 Ballyclare Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.