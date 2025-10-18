Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

M2 Motorway Southbound Junction 5

There will be an overnight only road closure (Templepatrick onslip) from Ballyclare Road to M2 Southbound from Thursday, October 23 at 11:00pm until Friday, October 24 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for CAT 2 carriageway repairs.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Antrim Road, and M2 Junction 4.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2 Motorway Northbound Junction 5

There will be an overnight only road closure (Templepatrick onslip) from Ballyclare Road to M2 Northbound from Wednesday, October 22 at 11:00pm until Thursday, October 23 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for CAT 2 carriageway repairs.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Paradise Walk, Loughanmore Road, Greystone Road, and M2 Junction 6.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Park Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous road closure from Mallusk Road to Antrim Road until Friday, October 24 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0006 Antrim Road, C0030 Scullions Road, A0006 Ballyclare Road, and B0095 Mallusk Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.