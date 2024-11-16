Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Mallusk Road: A £320,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme commenced on October 21. The scheme extends to 1.0k from the Bernice Road junction to the Lylehill Road East with work due to be completed by November 22.

Ballylagan Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate will operate from Dairyland Road to the Seskin Road junction to facilitate NI Water works.

The lane closure, which will operate continuously, will start at 7am on November 4. It’s due to be in place until 5pm on November 29.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place in Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Adobe).

Delays of up to five minutes expected.

O'Neill Road: A one-way closure has been operating daily from Prince Charles Way to Knockenagh Avenue from November 13.

The closure is required for high friction surfacing.﻿ A diversion is in place, with an alternative route suggested via O'Neill Road, Church Road, Longwood Road, Shore Road and Doagh Road. Delays of up to five minutes expected, with the work set to be completed by 3.30pm on November 22.

Church Road: A one-way closure has been operating daily from O'Neill Road to West Crescent from November 13.

The closure is required for high friction surfacing.﻿ A diversion is to operate, with an alternative route suggested via O'Neill Road, Antrim Road, Floral Road, Whitewell Road, Arthur Road, Longlands Road and Church Road. Delays of up to five minutes expected, with work set to be completed by 3.30pm on November 22.

Ballynure Road: A lane closure is operating daily from Houston’s Corner Rondabout to Corr’s Corner Roundabout. The lane closure, which commenced on November 4, is required for NIE works.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected. Work’s due to be completed by 4.30pm on November 22.

Antrim Road, Glengormley: A lane closure is required overnight only for high friction surfacing from Ballyclare Road to Church Way. The programme of works, which started on November 11, is set to be completed by 6am on November 22. Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Belfast Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure, required for training assessment, will be operating overnight only from Doagh Road to Hillhead Road from 8pm on November 18 until 5am on November 19. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.

Main Street Doagh: A lane closure is to operate between 9.30am and 4.30pm on November 20 from Ballyclare Road to 30m south of The Burn Road. The closure is required to facilitate the replacement of four manhole covers and frames. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.

A8(M) Motorway Lane 2: A lane closure will operate overnight only in both directions from Sandyknowes Roundabout to Corr’s Corner Roundabout from 11pm on November 21 to 6am on November 23.

Delays of up to five minutes are estimated during the works, which are required for barrier tensioning.﻿

Shore Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is to operate from 646 Shore Road to 652 Shore Road from 9.30am to 4.30pm on November 18.

The closure is required to facilitate the relevelling of manhole cover. Traffic control is to operate and delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.

M5 Motorway Southbound: A lane closure, required for training assessment, will operate between 11pm on November 19 to 6am on November 20 from 300 metres south of Rush Park Roundabout to 600 metres south of Rush Park Roundabout. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated. ﻿