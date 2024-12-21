Newtownabbey: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Russell Keers
Published 21st Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
A programme of roadworks will be taking place in Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).A programme of roadworks will be taking place in Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).
Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance due to a programme of works taking place on a carriageway in the region this week.

Lylehill Road, Templepatrick: A lane closure will be operating from 100m past the junction of Loanends Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 23.

The lane closure is required to facilitate a new fibre connection for a customer.﻿

Traffic control is to operate during the Fibrus works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

