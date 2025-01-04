Newtownabbey: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Holestone Road, Ballyclare: A road closure will operate from Kilbride Road to Whinknoew Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 9. A diversion is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via: Holestone Road, Ballymena Road, Main Street, Mill Road, Kilbride Road.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is to operate from 182 Shore Road to 168 Shore Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 9. Traffic control is to operate during the NIE works and delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.
Ashley Road, Newtownabbey: A road closure is set to operate from Ballynure Road to Doagh Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 9. A diversion is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via: Ashley Road, Ballynure Road, Doagh Road.
Lisglass Road, Ballyclare: A road closure is to be in place from Irish Hill Road to Slievetrue Road between 8am and 6pm on January 7.
A diversion is to operate during the NI Water works and delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected. An alternative route is via: Irish Hill Road, Main Street, Seskin Road, Lisglass Road.
M2 northbound junction 4 Sandyknowes on-slip: A road closure is to operate from Sandyknowes Roundabout to M2 northbound overnight only from 11pm on January 6 to 6am on January 8. A diversion is to operate during the works, which are being carried out by a DfI contractor, and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via: Sandyknowes Roundabout, Antrim Road, Ballyclare Road, M2 northbound junction 5 on-slip.
M2 Motorway northbound: A road closure is to operate from junction 4 Sandyknowes to junction 5 Templepatrick overnight only from 11pm on January 6 to 6am on January 8. A diversion is to operate during the works, which are being carried out by a DfI contractor, and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via: M2 northbound junction 4 off-slip, Antrim Road, Ballyclare Road, M2 northbound junction 5 on-slip.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is to operate from Whiteabbey Methodist Church to Dillons Avenue. Commencing at 8am on January 6, the closure is to operate continuously until 6pm on January 19. Traffic control is to operate during the closure, which is to facilitate gas main testing, and delays of up to five minutes are expected.