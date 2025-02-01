Newtownabbey: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from Jubilee Way to Antrim Road from Monday, February 3 at 9:30am until Wednesday, February 5 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for Openreach cabling works.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Hollybank Road, Ballyclare
There will be a road closure from the junction with Grange Road to the junction with Browndod Road from Friday, February 7 at 9:00am until Tuesday, February 11 at 5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Grange Road, Main Street, Connor Road, Browndod Road, and Hollybank Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare
A road closure from A57 Templepatrick Rd to The Longshot will continue until Tuesday, February 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing works by the DFI Roads contractor.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via The Longshot, Templepatrick Road, and Ballyrobert Road. Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
Ballyrobin Road, Templepatrick
A lane closure from 190m on the carriageway to along the line of trench will continue until Friday, February 7 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Belfast Road, Antrim
There will be a continuous road closure from A26 Oldstone Road to Ingledene from Saturday, February 8 at 3:00am until Monday, February 10 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyrobin Road, Airport Road, Antrim Road, Dublin Road, Belfast Road, Dublin Road, Ballymena Road, Lisnevenagh Road, M22, M2, Antrim Road, Antrim Road, Ballyclare Road, Belfast Road, Ballycraigy Road, Greystone Road, Loughanmore Road, and Paradise Walk. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
