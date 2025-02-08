Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Newtownabbey area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous lane closure from Merville Gardens Village to Whitehouse Park until Wednesday, March 5 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for testing of a gas main.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

M5 Motorway Northbound

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an overnight only lane closure from 600metres south of the Rush Park Roundabout to 300metres south of the Rush Park Roundabout from Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00pm until Wednesday, February 12 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for IPV training assessment.﻿

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Hollybank Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from the junction with Grange Road to the junction with Browndod Road from Friday, February 7 at 9:00am until Tuesday, February 11 at 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Grange Road, Main Street, Connor Road, Browndod Road, and Hollybank Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from A57 Templepatrick Rd to The Longshot until Tuesday, February 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

diversion will operate with an alternative route via The Longshot, Templepatrick Road, and Ballyrobert Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.