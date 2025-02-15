Newtownabbey: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.
M2 Motorway Northbound
There will be an overnight only road closure from Junction 4 Sandyknowes onslip to M2 Northbound from Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00pm until Wednesday, February 19 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for carriageway repairs.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Sandyknowes roundabout, A6 Antrim Road, A57 Ballyclare Road, and the M2 Northbound Junction 5 onslip. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
M2 Motorway Northbound
There will be an overnight only road closure from Junction 4 Sandyknowes to Junction 5 Templepatrick from Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00pm until Wednesday, February 19 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for carriageway repairs.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via M2 Northbound Junction 4 offslip, A6 Antrim Road, A57 Ballyclare Road, and M2 Northbound Junction 5 onslip. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a continuous lane closure from Merville Gardens Village to Whitehouse Park until Wednesday, March 5 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for testing of a gas main.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare
There will be a road closure from A57 Templepatrick Rd to The Longshot until Tuesday, February 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via The Longshot, Templepatrick Road, and Ballyrobert Road. Delays of between five to fifteen minutes are expected.
