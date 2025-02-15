Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.

M2 Motorway Northbound

There will be an overnight only road closure from Junction 4 Sandyknowes onslip to M2 Northbound from Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00pm until Wednesday, February 19 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for carriageway repairs.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Sandyknowes roundabout, A6 Antrim Road, A57 Ballyclare Road, and the M2 Northbound Junction 5 onslip. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

There will be an overnight only road closure from Junction 4 Sandyknowes to Junction 5 Templepatrick from Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00pm until Wednesday, February 19 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for carriageway repairs.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via M2 Northbound Junction 4 offslip, A6 Antrim Road, A57 Ballyclare Road, and M2 Northbound Junction 5 onslip. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous lane closure from Merville Gardens Village to Whitehouse Park until Wednesday, March 5 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for testing of a gas main.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from A57 Templepatrick Rd to The Longshot until Tuesday, February 25 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via The Longshot, Templepatrick Road, and Ballyrobert Road. Delays of between five to fifteen minutes are expected.