The carriageway was closed since Monday in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing.

Providing an update this afternoon, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Shore Road has been reopened this afternoon (November 17) in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road following a closure in relation to a dangerous retaining wall.”