Newtownabbey: Shore Road traffic and Translink Metro disruption due to road closure

Motorists and users of public transport have been warned that a stretch of the busy Shore Road near the Abbey Centre in Newtownabbey is likely to remain closed for some time for safety reasons.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT
The Shore Road in Newtownabbey has been closed in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / PacemakerThe Shore Road in Newtownabbey has been closed in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker
The road has been closed in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing.

Trafficwatch NI reported that the incident is ‘likely to be ongoing for some time’ and that motorists should use an alternative route.

Translink has advised bus passengers that as a result of the road closure, Metro 2 services will be operating a diverted route via Shore Rd, Mill Road, Felden Gardens, Longwood Road, Shore Road then as normal.

