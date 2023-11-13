Newtownabbey: Shore Road traffic and Translink Metro disruption due to road closure
Motorists and users of public transport have been warned that a stretch of the busy Shore Road near the Abbey Centre in Newtownabbey is likely to remain closed for some time for safety reasons.
The road has been closed in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road due to the threat of a retaining wall collapsing.
Trafficwatch NI reported that the incident is ‘likely to be ongoing for some time’ and that motorists should use an alternative route.
Advertisement
Advertisement