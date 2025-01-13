Newtownabbey: stretch of Antrim Road closed after collision

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jan 2025, 17:36 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 17:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised a stretch of the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey is closed after a single-vehicle traffic collision on Monday (January 13) evening.

In a statement, the PSNI said the road is closed from the junction at Sandyknowes to the junction with the Hightown Road.

Police added: “Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”

Related topics:NewtownabbeyPolicePSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice