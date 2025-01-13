Newtownabbey: stretch of Antrim Road closed after collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised a stretch of the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey is closed after a single-vehicle traffic collision on Monday (January 13) evening.
In a statement, the PSNI said the road is closed from the junction at Sandyknowes to the junction with the Hightown Road.
Police added: “Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”
