The traffic lights are currently 'all out' at the junction of the Antrim Road and Church Way in Glengormley. (Pic: Google).

Motorists are being advised to approach a major junction in Glengormley “with care” due to a fault with traffic lights in the region.

Commenting on the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland site on Monday, November 11, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Glengormley the traffic signals are currently all out at the junction of the Antrim Road and Church Way.

"Please approach with care and be prepared to stop/give way until we can attend.”