Newtownabbey traffic lights, including Sandyknowes roundabout, 'affected by power failure'
Motorists have been advised that a traffic lights issue in several locations on Monday morning in Newtownabbey has been resolved.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.45am that NIE confirmed a power failure in the Mallusk, BT36 area, which affected traffic signals in a number of areas including Sandyknowes roundabout.
Road-users were warned to be vigilant and to be prepared to stop / give way. The issue was reported as being resolved just before 8.10am.