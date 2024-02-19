Newtownabbey traffic lights, including Sandyknowes roundabout, 'affected by power failure'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.45am that NIE confirmed a power failure in the Mallusk, BT36 area, which affected traffic signals in a number of areas including Sandyknowes roundabout.

Road-users were warned to be vigilant and to be prepared to stop / give way. The issue was reported as being resolved just before 8.10am.