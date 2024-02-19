Register
Newtownabbey traffic lights, including Sandyknowes roundabout, 'affected by power failure'

Motorists have been advised that a traffic lights issue in several locations on Monday morning in Newtownabbey has been resolved.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Feb 2024, 08:18 GMT
Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.45am that NIE confirmed a power failure in the Mallusk, BT36 area, which affected traffic signals in a number of areas including Sandyknowes roundabout.

Road-users were warned to be vigilant and to be prepared to stop / give way. The issue was reported as being resolved just before 8.10am.

