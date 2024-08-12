Newtownabbey: traffic lights out of action on busy stretch of road

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Aug 2024, 08:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road users are being advised of a traffic light fault in the Newtownabbey area.

Trafficwatch NI reported on Monday morning that the traffic signals on the Longwood Road / Merville Garden Village are currently all out of action.

Drivers are urged to approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the lights can be repaired.

Related topics:NewtownabbeyDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice