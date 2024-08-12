Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users are being advised of a traffic light fault in the Newtownabbey area.

Trafficwatch NI reported on Monday morning that the traffic signals on the Longwood Road / Merville Garden Village are currently all out of action.

Drivers are urged to approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the lights can be repaired.