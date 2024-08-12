Newtownabbey: traffic lights out of action on busy stretch of road
Road users are being advised of a traffic light fault in the Newtownabbey area.
Trafficwatch NI reported on Monday morning that the traffic signals on the Longwood Road / Merville Garden Village are currently all out of action.
Drivers are urged to approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the lights can be repaired.
