Newtownabbey: traffic signals off at major junction

By Russell Keers
Published 24th Jul 2024, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are being advised to approach a major junction in the Three Mile Water area of Newtownabbey “with extra care” due to a fault with traffic signals in the region.

Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website on July 24, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey the traffic signals are off at the Jordanstown Road/Monkstown Road junction.

"They are actioned for repair. Until then, approach with extra care and be prepared to stop/give way.”

Related topics:Department for InfrastructureNewtownabbeyNorthern Ireland