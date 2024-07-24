Newtownabbey: traffic signals off at major junction
Motorists are being advised to approach a major junction in the Three Mile Water area of Newtownabbey “with extra care” due to a fault with traffic signals in the region.
Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website on July 24, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Newtownabbey the traffic signals are off at the Jordanstown Road/Monkstown Road junction.
"They are actioned for repair. Until then, approach with extra care and be prepared to stop/give way.”