Newtownabbey: traffic signals repaired at Antrim Road and Floral Road junction
Road users are advised the traffic signals have now been repaired at the junction of the Antrim Road and Floral Road, Newtownabbey.
Earlier on Wednesday (December 18) the signals had been out with Trafficwatch NI urging motorists to approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way.
