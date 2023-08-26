Register
Newtownabbey two-vehicle crash: two children taken to hospital as police seek driver who made off from scene

Police are seeking a driver who made off from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Newtownabbey on Saturday evening in which a number of people, including two children, were injured.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Aug 2023, 21:07 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 22:52 BST

Police are appealing for information following the collision on the Shore Road at Whiteabbey around 6.15pm which resulted in two children being taken to hospital.

They have confirmed that the crash involved a red BMW travelling towards Carrickfergus and a blue Ford Focus. A number of passengers of both vehicles, including two children, were treated by ambulance crews.

The driver of the BMW made off from the scene and police say their enquiries remain ongoing to detain the driver.

A two-vehicle road traffic collision has been reported at the Shore Road in Newtownabbey. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A two-vehicle road traffic collision has been reported at the Shore Road in Newtownabbey. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
They have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to come forward.

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

"Sergeant Dickson said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the Shore Road area during this time, who witnessed anything or has dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting 1530 26/08/23."

