Newtownards road closed following 'serious' collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Oct 2024, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services are currently at the scene of serious road traffic collision in Newtownards.

Police are advising road-users that the Comber Road is closed between Lansdowne Road and Castlebawn roundabout.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice