NI Water is due to begin work at the end of January to install wastewater infrastructure on Mahon Road, Portadown to serve a new housing development.

This essential pipelaying work – which will take around two weeks to complete – will extend from Swallowfield Court to the new development located adjacent to 57 Mahon Road.

Ian O’Hare, NI Water’s project manager for the scheme said: “Pipelaying is scheduled to get underway week commencing Monday, January 30. Initially work will be confined to the area within Swallowfield Court where a connection to the network will be made before the new pipeline makes its way onto Mahon Road.

“Once on Mahon Road and in order to carry out the works as safely as possible while maintaining traffic flow, a lane closure with traffic lights will be in place around the works area. Letter drops have been undertaken locally and our contractor, AG Wilson, will liaise directly with any affected residents to discuss access arrangements while the pipelaying makes its way past each property.

Mahon Road, Portadown. Picture: Google

"Pedestrian access for residents will be maintained at all times. Normal working hours will be 7.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday; however, it may be necessary at times for work to be carried out outside of these hours.”

NI Water has reminded the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children.

"We appreciate your co-operation in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery. The working area is secured and fenced off from members of the public at all times for public safety reasons,” said Mr O’Hare.