Northern Ireland Water will recommence work in early January 2023 to complete a new storm sewer on a section of Mallusk Road and Hightown Road in Newtownabbey.

The project – which is required to serve a sizeable new housing development - commenced in September of this year, but work was postponed to facilitate a roads scheme and reduce disruption in the area.

The outstanding work will involve installing the remaining section of a 640m-long storm water pipe and the construction of associated manholes and will extend from the entrance to Canyon Europe on the Mallusk Road to the new housing development located adjacent to Glen Manor Avenue on Hightown Road.

Work is due to get underway again around Monday, January 9 2023 and will take approximately eight weeks to complete.

Hightown Road. (Pic by Google).

Highlighting the approved traffic management arrangements, NI Water Project Manager, Ian O’Hare said: “In order to carry out the work as safely as possible, it will be necessary to have a temporary lane closure in place around the pipelaying area.

"As the works progress along the Mallusk Road and Hightown Road, two-way traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary signals.

“In a bid to minimise the impact of these works, our contractor, AG Wilson will undertake the pipelaying work in short sections and reinstate each section of trench as they move along. While it is hoped that this approach will help to minimise traffic queues, we would advise the public to allow extra time for their journeys during this work.

“Vehicular access through a works area will be maintained for residents and businesses, but at times could be subject to delay. Pedestrian access will be available at all times.

“Any bus stop located within a working area will be suspended and a temporary bus stop provided outside the works area accordingly.

“Normal working hours will be 7.30am to 5pm, however, it may be necessary on occasions for work to be undertaken outside of these hours.”

Mr O’Hare added: “Signage to inform the public about these works has been erected and letter drops carried out to local residents, businesses and schools.

"NI Water would take this opportunity to remind the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children, and we would appreciate your co-operation in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.

“NI Water and its project team, Atkins and AG Wilson, take this opportunity to thank the local community and wider public for their patience and cooperation while we prepare to complete this essential work to support new housing in the Newtownabbey area. We will strive to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work in the shortest possible timeframe.”