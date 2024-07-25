Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Motorists are being advised to expect delays due to ongoing works in the Shore Road area of east Antrim.

Detailing the inssue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website on Thursday, July 25, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that on the A2 Shore Road in Newtownabbey, heading towards Carrickfergus, there is a lane restriction causing delays due to ongoing Northern Ireland Water (NIW) works.