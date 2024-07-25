NI Water works causing delays on Shore Road

By Russell Keers
Published 25th Jul 2024, 17:58 BST
Motorists are being advised to expect delays due to ongoing works in the Shore Road area of east Antrim.

Detailing the inssue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website on Thursday, July 25, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that on the A2 Shore Road in Newtownabbey, heading towards Carrickfergus, there is a lane restriction causing delays due to ongoing Northern Ireland Water (NIW) works.

"Delays are extending back to Trooperslane Road.”

