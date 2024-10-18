No injuries reported as police attend three vehicle collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A three vehicle road traffic collision was reported on the Derriaghy Road during rush hour on Friday October 19, 2024.
A spokesperson for the police stated: Police attended the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Derriaghy Road in Lisburn shortly before 9am today, Friday October 18.
"No injuries were reported.”