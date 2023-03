Police say no one was injured in this morning's single vehicle collision on Drumlamph Road, Castledawson.

The crash happened at approximately 6.30am on Tuesday morning, and the road had been operating a one lane basis while vehicle recovery was arranged.

Police had advised motorists that delays could be expected while the recovery was being carried out and to seek an alternative route to complete their journeys.

A PSNI spokesperson said that the Drumlamph Road has now fully reopened to vehicles.