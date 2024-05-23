North Belfast road reopens after fallen tree cleared
Motorists are advised that a key route in north Belfast has reopened to traffic after it was closed earlier due to a fallen tree.
Traffic Watch NI had advised motorists earlier today (Thursday) that the Somerton Road was closed from Fortwilliam Park to Lansdowne Road due to a fallen tree, urging road users to “please find an alternative route for your journey.”
Providing an update this afternoon, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the earlier incident on the Somerton Road has now been cleared and the road has reopened.”