North Belfast road reopens after fallen tree cleared

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 15:47 BST
Motorists are advised that a key route in north Belfast has reopened to traffic after it was closed earlier due to a fallen tree.

Traffic Watch NI had advised motorists earlier today (Thursday) that the Somerton Road was closed from Fortwilliam Park to Lansdowne Road due to a fallen tree, urging road users to “please find an alternative route for your journey.”

Providing an update this afternoon, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the earlier incident on the Somerton Road has now been cleared and the road has reopened.”

