The PSNI have reminded motorists that there will be road closures on the north coast today (Thursday).

Roads around the North West 200 circuit of Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart will be closed between 9.15am and 3pm to allow for practice sessions.

Then the roads will close again this evening from 5pm to 9pm to allow for racing.

Police have advised motorists to: “Plan your journey accordingly.”

NW200 road closures