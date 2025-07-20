Northern Ireland motorists could end up in trouble with the law this summer without even realising they are doing anything wrong.

With the holidays in full swing, many more people are out on the roads – many not knowing they could be at risk of hefty fines.

From wearing flip flops while driving to letting dogs hang their heads out the car window, there are plenty of seemingly innocent actions that could land motorists in trouble with the law.

To help drivers avoid unnecessary fines or penalty points, the car insurance experts at CompareNI.com have debunked some of the most common myths about what drivers can and cannot do behind the wheel.

Northern Ireland motorists are being warned they could end up on the wrong side of the law this summer without even knowing it. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye (stock image)

Ian Wilson, car insurance expert and Managing Director at CompareNI.com said: “There are lots of motoring misconceptions that have been around for years and persist to this day, meaning it can sometimes be tricky to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the rules of the road. We have looked into some of these little-known rules to help drivers avoid penalties as they take to the roads this summer.

"Motorists should remember that while the Highway Code is not considered a legal document, much of it is underpinned by UK legislation, meaning it is a criminal offence to break certain rules.

"Failure to know the rules of the road can see drivers hit with fines and penalty points on their licence, which could in turn affect their insurance premium. Therefore, it is important that all drivers familiarise themselves with the Highway Code on a regular basis and be aware of these unusual offences.”

Here are some of the most dangerous motoring myths busted:

1. Can I drive while wearing slippers, flip/flops, heels, or even barefoot?

With many people set to flock to Northern Ireland’s beautiful beaches this summer, some drivers may be tempted to wear looser footwear such as sandals or flip flops – or even drive barefoot. While there is no law that states drivers must wear a specific type of footwear while driving, Rule 97 of the Highway Code makes it clear that shoe choice must “not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner".

Anyone who is not in full control of their vehicle could face a careless driving charge - which carries a fine of up to £5000 and up to 9 penalty points. So, while it is not technically illegal to drive barefoot, it is also not recommended as drivers don’t have the same braking force as they do with shoes on. With that in mind, sensible footwear could help motorists operate the controls safely and stay on the right side of the law.

2. Can I eat or drink behind the wheel?

Again, while it is not illegal to eat or drink when driving, doing so could still see drivers hit with a fine. Rule 148 of the Highway Code states that “safe driving and riding needs concentration” and specifically advises drivers to avoid distractions such as eating or drinking. Put simply, if police determine that eating or drinking behind the wheel has caused a motorist to become distracted and lose control of their vehicle, they could be charged with careless or inconsiderate driving.

3. Can I flash my lights to signal to other drivers?

It may seem like a harmless and friendly way to communicate with other road users, but flashing headlights could get motorists into bother with the police. According to Rule 110 of the Highway Code, drivers should only flash their headlights to alert other road users to their presence. Anyone caught using their headlights for signalling purposes, such as warning others of speed cameras, could be charged with breaching section 66 of the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 1998, opening themselves up to a hefty fine.

4. Can I let my dog hang out of the window?

We all know our furry friends love a trip in the car and many love to stick their head out the window and feel the wind on their face. However, Rule 97 of the Highway Code makes it clear that dogs and other pets must be “suitably restrained” to avoid distractions and prevent them from potentially injuring people in the car or themselves in the event of a sudden stop.

If the dog is not restrained – either by way of a seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard – and is found to have caused or contributed to a road accident, the driver could fetch a hefty fine. Vets also advise against allowing dogs to stick their heads out of a moving vehicle, as they risk being injured by flying debris such as stones or even insects.

5. Is it illegal to listen to loud music while driving?

Everyone loves listening to some tunes while driving, especially on a summer road trip. But drivers should be aware that Rule 148 of the Highway Code warns that blasting music too loudly in the car can be distracting and could impact their ability to safely navigate the roads. For example, this could reduce their ability to hear emergency sirens or other drivers’ horns. Anyone playing loud music from a device in the car, including a mobile phone, may be deemed not to have proper control of their vehicle or not be driving with reasonable consideration for others.

6. Can I be fined for driving a dirty car?

Keeping cars clean in summer can be a challenge thanks to the greater levels of dust, pollen, bug splatters and bird droppings. But while it may be tempting to skip regular car washes, it is important that cars are kept clean - particularly the windscreen, lights and number plate - to avoid penalties.

A dirty windscreen can obstruct the driver’s vision, leaving them liable to penalties, while a poorly visible number plate is also an offence as it can prevent the vehicle being easily identified by authorities. The Highway Code advises that “lights, indicators, reflectors, and number plates must be kept clean and clear” - failure to do so could result in an on-the-spot fine.