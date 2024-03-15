Northern Ireland motorists urged to take extra care due to ice risk on the roads

Road users across Northern Ireland have been warned of potentially icy roads on Friday night and Saturday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Mar 2024, 20:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With the Met Office forecasting a largely clear but cold night on Friday, some icy patches are possible on untreated surfaces.

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice is planned for Friday evening / Saturday morning.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Most Popular

"Dfi Roads engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake salting of the scheduled network if required,” a Department spokesperson said.

Read More
VIDEO: Portstewart named the best place to live in Northern Ireland by Sunday Ti...

The Met Office said a few mist or fog patches may develop towards dawn. The minimum temperature on Friday night is forecast to be 0 °C

Saturday will begin bright before wet and windy conditions spread northeast across the area during the mid to late morning.

There is likely to be further rain in the afternoon but becoming drier in the evening. The maximum temperature will be 10 °C.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet OfficeDepartment for Infrastructure