Northern Ireland motorists urged to take extra care due to ice risk on the roads

With the Met Office forecasting a largely clear but cold night on Friday, some icy patches are possible on untreated surfaces.

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice is planned for Friday evening / Saturday morning.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

"Dfi Roads engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake salting of the scheduled network if required,” a Department spokesperson said.

The Met Office said a few mist or fog patches may develop towards dawn. The minimum temperature on Friday night is forecast to be 0 °C

Saturday will begin bright before wet and windy conditions spread northeast across the area during the mid to late morning.