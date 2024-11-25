Northern Ireland motorists warned of icy roads

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:59 BST

Motorists are warned to expect icy conditions on the roads in Northern Ireland on Monday evening.

The Department for Infrastructure said salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

