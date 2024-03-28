Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of the main routes likely to be affected by Icy conditions in the north and in the west of Northern Ireland was carried out on Wednesday evening.

No salting of the scheduled road network was carried out overnight or Thursday morning.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

A yellow weather warning for rain is now in place until Friday morning. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Shortly before 8am on Thursday, Trafficwatch NI said there were reports of some snow in the Hilltown area in Co Down heading up towards Spelga Dam.

"Roads have been actioned for gritting - until then take extra care if in the area.”

Meanwhile, parts of Northern Ireland face another day of heavy rain with a Met Office yellow warning now in place until Friday morning.

Forecasters say downpours may impact on travel and infrastructure at times during Thursday and Friday morning.

The yellow weather warning for rain is in force in eastern areas of Northern Ireland until 3am on Friday.

The Met Office said Thursday will be cloudy with further outbreaks of rain this morning, heavy at times, especially over north Antrim.

It will become drier and brighter on Thursday afternoon with sunny spells and a few showers. The winds will become light and the maximum temperature will be 9 °C.

