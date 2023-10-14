Northern Ireland road users urged to exercise caution due to potentially icy conditions

Register
Motorists are being warned of the risk of icy road surfaces across Northern Ireland later on Saturday night and on Sunday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Oct 2023, 18:59 BST
The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that ‘selective’ roads are being salted.

"There is a risk of icy conditions on some roads throughout the Province on Sunday morning,” a spokesperson said on Saturday evening.

"Salting is planned on high ground routes likely to be affected. Road users are advised to exercise care as frost may form on untreated lower level routes in the hours before and beyond dawn.”

