A weather warning had been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office, stretching from 3pm on Thursday (January 12) until 3am this morning.
It had been anticipated that the strong winds may bring some disruption to travel and infrastructure.
Advertisement
This morning motorists have been warned of fallen trees on roads in several parts of Northern Ireland.
Advertisement
The following roads are affected (information as at 7.36am):
In Enniskillen, the Royal Oak Road from Donagh Road village to Kilronan Road was closed overnight due to a fallen tree blocking the road.
Advertisement
In Newcastle, the Bryansford Road is closed between Bryansford Ave and Shimna Mile due to a fallen tree.
Also in Newcastle, a fallen tree on BT wires has resulted in the Manse Road being closed between Seaforde Main Street and Drumcaw Road.
In Downpatrick, the Scaddy Rd is closed between Cuttyshane Rd and Wallace High Road also due to a fallen tree on BT wires.
Leaving Newry on the A27 Tandragee Road, a fallen tree is completely blocking the road.