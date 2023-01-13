A number of roads across Northern Ireland have been closed due to fallen trees after strong overnight winds.

A weather warning had been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office, stretching from 3pm on Thursday (January 12) until 3am this morning.

It had been anticipated that the strong winds may bring some disruption to travel and infrastructure.

This morning motorists have been warned of fallen trees on roads in several parts of Northern Ireland.

The following roads are affected (information as at 7.36am):

In Enniskillen, the Royal Oak Road from Donagh Road village to Kilronan Road was closed overnight due to a fallen tree blocking the road.

In Newcastle, the Bryansford Road is closed between Bryansford Ave and Shimna Mile due to a fallen tree.

Also in Newcastle, a fallen tree on BT wires has resulted in the Manse Road being closed between Seaforde Main Street and Drumcaw Road.

In Downpatrick, the Scaddy Rd is closed between Cuttyshane Rd and Wallace High Road also due to a fallen tree on BT wires.