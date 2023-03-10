It follows an amber weather warning for snow and ice, issued by the Met Office for parts of counties Antrim, Armagh and Down from 3pm on Thursday to 4am on Friday.
The PSNI has warned motorists that conditions are treacherous in some areas, especially in areas which have not been gritted.
Which roads are closed?
The following roads are reported closed or are impassable with snow, as of 7.45am:
Co Armagh:
B31 Armagh Road, Keady
Keady/ Newtownhamilton/ Markethill area (highground reported impassable)
Dunkirk Road, Waringstown- fallen trees
Co Antrim:
Salting of the main roads has been undertaken overnight. However some roads on higher ground routes are still affected by snow and treatment is ongoing. Road users to be aware and are advised to exercise caution or seek alternative routes where possible.
A52 Ballyutoag Road (Belfast to Nutts Corner)
B38 Upper Springfield Road, Hightown
A57 Antrim Road, Crumlin
Dunmurry Lane, from Upper Malone Rd to Glenburn Road
Co Down:
Holywood - Church Road, and Whinney Hill.
Ballygowan Rd (hill section from A55 to cemetery)
Craigantlet Rd (Ballybarnes Road to Dunlady Road)
Holywood Road junction Dunlady Road - fallen telegraph pole
A24 Newcastle Rd Seaforde is currently down to one lane between Cottage Road and Seaforde Road
Which schools are closed?
At 7.55am, the BBC reported the following schools are closed today, Friday, March 10:
Nursery schools:
Holy Rosary Nursery School, Belfast, BT7 3DB
Holy Child Nursery School, Belfast, BT11 8JP
Kings Road Nursery School, Tullycarnet, BT5 7FD
Academy Primary and Nursery School, Saintfield
Castlereagh Nursery School, Belfast, BT6 9NT
The Grove Nursery , Armagh, BT60 1EE
Downpatrick Nursery School, Downpatrick, BT30 6AU
Good Shepherd Nursery School, Belfast, BT17 0PL
Belfast schools:
Carr's Glen Primary School, 629-633 Oldpark Road, BT14 6QX
Black Mountain Primary School, Black Mountain Place, BT13 3TT
Wheatfield Primary School, Alliance Road, BT14 7JE
Harmony Primary School, Forthriver Crescent, BT13 3SY
Holy Cross Girls' Primary School, Ardoyne Road, BT14 7HZ
Mercy Primary School, 614 Crumlin Road, BT14 7GL
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast, Glen Road, BT11 8AY
Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG
St Paul's Primary and Nursery School, Mica Drive, BT12 7NN
St Clare's Primary School, 323 Cupar Street Upper, BT13 2SE
John Paul II Primary School, Whiterock Road, BT12 5FW
Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, 11 Rosgoill Park, BT11 9QS
Gaelscoil na bhFál, 34A Iveagh Crescent, BT12 6AT
Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, 15a Ballymurphy Road, BT12 7JL
Gaelscoil na Mona, 1 Monagh Link, BT11 8QB
Cedar Lodge Special School, 24 Lansdowne Park North, BT15 4AE
Fleming Fulton Special School, 35 Upper Malone Road, BT9 6TY
Harberton School, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX
Mitchell House School, Marmount, BT4 2GT
Glenveagh Special School, Harberton Park, BT9 6TX
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Belfast, BT15 5GQ
Holy Child Primary School, Belfast, BT11 8JF
Lisnasharragh Primary School, Belfast, BT6 9LS
Leadhill Primary School, Belfast, BT6 9RD
Gilnahirk Primary School, Belfast, BT5 7QQ
North Eastern schools:
Tildarg Primary School, 6 Tildarg Road, BT39 9JU
Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
Parkgate Primary School, 79 Grange Road, BT39 0DH
Straidhavern Primary School, 3 Straidhavern Road, BT29 4SN
Hollybank Primary School, Devenish Drive, BT37 0HF
St Bernard's Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW
St Mary's on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU
Central Integrated Primary School, Thomas St, Carrickfergus, BT38 8AL
Ballyclare Secondary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
South Eastern schools:
Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX
Dunmurry Primary School, Glenburn Road, BT17 9AN
Lisburn Central Primary School, 52-56 Hillsborough Road, BT28 1JJ
Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB
Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB
Gilnahirk Primary School, 148 Gilnahirk Road, BT5 7QQ
Anahilt Primary School, 248 Ballynahinch Road, BT26 6BP
Cregagh Primary School, Mount Merrion Avenue, BT6 0FL
Belvoir Park Primary School, Belvoir Park, BT8 4DL
Leadhill Primary School, Casaeldona Park, BT6 9RD
Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA
Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB
Killowen Primary School Lisburn, 20 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH
Pond Park Primary School, 63 Pond Park Road, BT28 3BF
Maghaberry Primary School, 17a Maghaberry Road, BT67 0JE
Ballymacash Primary School, 16 Brokerstown Road, BT28 2EE
Riverdale Primary School, 288 Ballynahinch Road, BT27 5LX
Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR
Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road, BT28 3SU
St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN
St Aloysius' Primary School, Ballinderry Road, BT28 1TB
St Colmcille's Primary School Downpatrick, 68a Glebetown Drive, BT30 6PZ
Good Shepherd Primary School Belfast, 9 Good Shepherd Road, BT17 0PJ
Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Lagmore Drive, BT17 0TA
Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, 32 Circular Road, BT31 9ED
Lough View Integrated Primary School, 63 Church Road, BT6 9SA
Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ
Oakwood Integrated Primary School, 48 The Cutts, Derriaghy, Belfast, BT17 9HN
Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 18 Windmill Lane, BT24 8EU
Rowandale Integrated Primary School , 18 Clarehill Road, BT67 0PB
Dundonald High School, 764 Upper Newtownards Road, BT16 1TH
Breda Academy, Newtownbreda Road, BT8 6PY
St Mary's High School Downpatrick, 23 Ardglass Road, BT30 9JQ
St Comcille’s High School, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY
De La Salle High School, 36 Struell Road, BT30 6JR
Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA
Shimna Integrated College, The Lawnfield , BT33 0HD
Blackwater Integrated College, 12 Old Belfast Road, BT30 6SG
Beechlawn School, 3 Dromore Road, BT26 6PA
Wallace High School, 12a Clonevin Park, BT28 3AD
St Patrick's Grammar School Downpatrick, Saul Street, BT30 6NJ
Brownlee Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 4AA
St Joseph's Primary School, Lisburn BT27 4XE;
Spa Primary, Ballynahinch, BT24 8QB
Meadow Bridge Primary School, Hillsborough, BT26 6JR
Harmony Hill Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 4ES
Largymore Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 5BT
Downshire Primary and Nursery, Hillsborough, BT26 6AR
Moneyrea Primary School and Nursery, Moneyreagh, BT23 6BB
Laurelhill Community College, Lisburn, BT28 2UH
Southern Schools
Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ
Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE
Bessbrook Primary School, 14 Church Road, BT35 7AQ
Dromore Road Primary School Warrenpoint, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3JH
Dromore Central Primary School, Mossvale Road, BT25 1DG
Scarva Primary School, 80 Main Street, BT63 6NS
Dickson Primary School, Pollock Drive, BT66 8LJ
Windsor Hill Primary School, Church Avenue, BT34 1ER
Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ
St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ
St Colman's Primary School Dromore, 47 Gallows Street, BT25 1BD
St Laurence O'Toole's Primary School, 31 Main Street, BT35 7PH
St Columban's PS, 127 Newcastle Road, Kilkeel, BT34 4NL
Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG
Clounagh Junior High School, Brownstown Road, BT62 3QA
Killicomaine Junior High School, Upper Church Lane, Portadown, BT63 5JE
Dromore High School, 31 Banbridge Road, BT25 1ND
Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ
Tandragee Junior High School, Armagh Road, BT62 2AY
Newry High School, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN
St Patrick's College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS
St Mary's High School Newry, Upper Chapel Street, BT34 2DT
St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN
St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE
Donard School, 22A Castlewellan Road, BT32 4XY
Banbridge Academy, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AQ
Portadown College, Killycomaine Road, BT63 5BU
Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY
St Colman's College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP
New-Bridge Integrated College Loughbrickland BT32 3LN