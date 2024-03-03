Register
Motorists have been warned of potential icy roads on Sunday morning, after overnight temperatures fell below freezing across many parts of Northern Ireland.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 09:05 GMT
The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow was undertaken on Saturday evening and early on Sunday morning.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

The Met Office forecast for Sunday is for a cloudy start, gradually brightening up with some sunny spells by the afternoon, although one or two isolated showers are possible, mainly in western counties. The maximum temperature is likely to be 9C.

Any showers will dry out to leave a mostly clear and dry night. There will be clear skies overnight which will allow fog to develop in places. The minimum temperature will be 1C.

Monday will start sunny, although there will be some fog patches. Cloud and patchy light rain will spread north through the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature will be 9C.

The forecast for Tuesday is for cloudy early in the day with patchy rain, clearing through the morning. Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry with variable cloud amounts, sunny spells at times most frequent in the west.

